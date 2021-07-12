Mohit Mattoo’s emotional connection with ‘Googly Gumm Hai’

Adv.

Mohit Mattoo, who played the character of Bittu Kaushik in the popular serial ‘Mrs. Kaushik ki Paanch Bahuen’, is quite popular among the audience for the characters played. For the last 2 decades he has played several characters on the small screen shows like most popular and loved show of Sab TV F.I.R , popular shows like Baba Aiso Var Dijo, Mayeka, Pari Hoon Main and Devi and dozens of others.

He was also very much liked by the audience in shows like johny Aala Re, Johny Levers comedy show, Kareena Kareena and was among top finalists of zee tv’s talent reality show Zee Cinestars ki Khoj season 1. Mohit, who has made his mark in the world of TV, has been very selective about acting in films. But recently he appeared in a very interesting character in his film ‘Googly Gumm Hai’ that released on OTT.

Award winning Director Ajay K Saklani’s film ‘Googly Gumm Hai’ has been released on Shemaroo App recently whose earlier film ‘Saanjh’ was well recognised by National and international film festivals. The story of the film is based on a loving couple Googly and Shaurya who are on a visit to Dharamsala. Seeing the beauty of the mountains, they decide to go trekking, Shaurya falls down the hill and Googly makes every effort to get him out. On the other hand, his tourist guide Ranga is looking for them in Dharamsala, who has no idea of their trekking. Mohit Mattoo is seen in the role of Ranga.

Adv.

Talking about the film Googly Gumm Hain, Mohit Mattoo says, “There is a special attachment to this film. The story of the film revolves around four main characters in which I am playing the character – Ranga. This film is such that there was a lot of acting potential for me, I always keep in mind that I choose meaningful characters. There is also an affinity with this film. I am from Jammu and Kashmir, I have grown up between mountains and beautiful plains, so when the producer and director of the film told me that the entire shooting is going to be done in Himanchal, I was very excited. I felt this was a golden opportunity to connect with the mountains after living in the concrete jungles of Mumbai for two decades.

Mohit Mattoo is a well-known face of Indian television with more than 50 ad films to his credit, Mohit has also been awarded with the prestigious Zee Rishtey Award for Television for acting as well as the Best Debut Director Award by the Rajasthan International Film Festival.