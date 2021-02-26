ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Monica Dogra: Item song is a no-no for me

Monica Dogra had made her mark with her Bollywood debut film, Kiran Rao's Dhobi Ghat, in 2011

By Glamsham Bureau
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 26: Actress Monica Dogra made her mark with her Bollywood debut film, Kiran Rao‘s Dhobi Ghat, in 2011. However, despite a few other releases, she never really managed to find a foothold in the industry.

After being seen in a couple of films such as David (2013) and Teraa Surroor (2016), Monica will be back in action in the web series, The Married Woman.

On her part, Monica says she has never liked the way women are objectified in Bollywood films and has especially steered clear of dance numbers. “Item song is a no-no for me. I have said no many times. I am personally not interested in representing a woman as an object. I think we are so much more than that. I just wouldn’t do an item song,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her upcoming series is an urban relationship drama showcasing the conditions levied on a woman by society. It is about women and the choices they make. Talking about the show, Monica says she was on board with the idea instantly, as the story really appealed to her.

“The initial meeting with the producers and the writers were brilliant. The way they described the characters excited me to play someone so dynamic and layered. The show is so relevant for today,” she says.

Monica shares a kiss with co-star Riddhi Dogra in the show. Ask her if she feels the Indian audience will accept and appreciate such a plot, she says, “I don’t go into something thinking whether people will accept it or not. I was aware of the obstacle. I think it is wisdom that teaches you to be aware of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Monica continues, “Personally, I am someone who feels passionately about the transformative power of art. Art and artistes have the responsibility to be the change and inspire people. I did not have apprehensions, I was so excited to tell a story which was this honest knowing that there was no way that this story won’t open people’s hearts and transform the way they feel and view love, religion and politics.”

The series has been directed by Sahir Raza and will air on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBarry Jenkins ‘The Underground Railroad’ to premiere on May 14
Next articleKelly Marie Tran: Exciting to be first Southeast Asian Disney princess
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Prachi Desai plays a strong & feisty cop

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Prachi Desai's character is not one to back down easily. It is strong, feisty & all about dedication
Read more
News

Punit J Pathak went on special diet, fitness regime to look good in cop’s uniform

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Punit J Pathak says he underwent physical transformation for his new role as a cop in the youth thriller LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors, which marks his debut on OTT.
Read more
News

How Achint Kaur makes negative characters real & human?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
ZEE5's web series Jamai 2.0 is coming back with its second season and will see Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur reprise their roles.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Barry Jenkins limited series 'The Underground Railroad' Amazon Prime Video Poster

Barry Jenkins ‘The Underground Railroad’ to premiere on May 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amazon Prime Video announced today that the limited series 'The Underground Railroad', from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, will premiere on May 14
Ashwin Sanghi's book 'Keepers Of The Kalachakra' to be made into series

Ashwin Sanghi’s book ‘Keepers Of The Kalachakra’ to be made into...

Web Series 'Tandav' Poster

Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon head

Deepshika Nagpal

Deepshika Nagpal: I am a learner and that’s why I’ve survived

Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Pagglait’ on March 26… watch trailer

Prachi Desai's upcoming film Silence... Can You Hear It

Prachi Desai plays a strong & feisty cop

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021