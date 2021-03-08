ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Monica Dogra: OTT could surpass Bollywood in terms of content

Monica Dogra, who is currently seen on the web series The Married Woman, is sure that content on OTT will soon surpass what is shown in films.

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8: Actress Monica Dogra, who is currently seen on the web series The Married Woman, is sure that content on OTT will soon surpass what is shown in films. The actress says that soon talent will replace stardom in Bollywood.

“I think it could surpass Bollywood. Certain OTT shows have gone to the Golden Globe. I think the more that that happens, the more we will see a shift away from Bollywood to people who are just purely talented and making amazing content,” she told IANS.

Monica adds that the “landscape of entertainment” is transforming.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think OTT allows for more freedom in editing and storytelling. That is the way it is designed right now. OTT platforms prove that the content is often times more powerful and watched than other platforms. I think the whole landscape of entertainment is shifting,” she says.

She says that when it comes to accepting newer plots and storylines, the audience is slowly opening up.

“I think we have come a long way but we still have a long way to go. I think that storytelling and music are evolving. If you watch a show and resonate with it and it identifies with the box that you live in, you would love to watch it,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKajol shares hilarious skincare routine
Next articleSona Mohapatra slams troll who call her and Taapsee Pannu ‘militant feminists’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gay love, eroticism & Botox: OTT digs into hush-hush topics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
A lot of taboo & sensitive topics being dealt with on the OTT platform, shows seem to pushing the envelope in terms of story-lines and plots
Read more
News

Monica Dogra: Item song is a no-no for me

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Monica Dogra had made her mark with her Bollywood debut film, Kiran Rao's Dhobi Ghat, in 2011
Read more
News

Ekta Kapoor was waiting for a platform like OTT to make ‘The Married Woman’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ekta Kapoor is all set to release new web series, The Married Woman, she waited to make the intense drama show on a digital platform to do justice to its content
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021