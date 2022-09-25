scorecardresearch
Month after its release, love for 'Maharani 2' overwhelms Sohum Shah

By Glamsham Bureau
Month after its release, love for 'Maharani 2' overwhelms Sohum Shah
Sohum Shah in Subhash Kapoor's Maharani _ pic courtesy instagram

Sohum Shah, who reprised his role of fictional politician Bheema Bharti in the second season of the streaming show ‘Maharani’, expressed his gratitude for the positive response to his work in the series upon one month of its completion on Sunday.

The actor took to his Instagram as he shared some pictures of his ‘Maharani 2’ days that captures the glimpse of some onset and behind the scenes stills from the series.

As the series has completed its successful one month, the actor jotted down a heartfelt note that read: “Can’t believe it’s been a month already. It’s been a fun and memorable journey as Bheema Bharti, aur aap sab ne itna pyaar dikhakar isse aur bhi yaadgaar banaya diya (and you all have made it so memorable by showing so much love).”

The second season of ‘Maharani’ has created a lot of buzz about the series, especially about the whole new avatar of Bheema Bharti.

