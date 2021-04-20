Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway starrer ‘Solos’ to premiere on Prime Video

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series ‘Solos’, created by David Weil and starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu will premiere on May 21 exclusively on Prime Video. The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human.

The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience. These character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

Amazon Studios’ ‘Solos’ is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.