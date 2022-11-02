scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
OTTNews

Mouni Roy will treasure working in 'Brahmastra'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mouni Roy will treasure working in 'Brahmastra'
Mouni Roy in Brahmastra poster _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently awaiting digital premiere of her mythological adventure movie, ‘Brahmastra’, has shared that the film is very special to her for many reasons. Most importantly, it gave her the chance to collaborate and work with the frontrunners of Hindi cinema.

Elaborating on the same, she said: “Brahmastra will always be very special. Because of its ambition and then of course, because it gave me the opportunity to work with such an incredible cast and these legends – which has made it an experience I will treasure for a lifetime.”

She further mentioned that the film proved to be a learning curve for her: “It was a privilege to share that screen time with them – and apart from the discipline and passion that they still work with everyday, I learnt many things from each of them.”

The Indian spectacle is headlined by actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is dropping on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

Previous article
Waited to play at iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium for more than 12 years: Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Next article
Examine if people with disabilities can be under different categories in civil services: SC
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Kriti Sanon

Asim Riaz

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US