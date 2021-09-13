- Advertisement -

Popular Marathi actress and film director Mrunmayee Deshpande portrayed a doctor in the latest released medical drama web series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’. The actress shares why preparing for the role to play a doctor on-screen was unique and challenging for her.

Mrunmayee is known for her Marathi show ‘Kunku’, and anchors ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi L’il Champs’, among others.

In the web series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ she plays a doctor of a government hospital named Dr Sujata Ajawale who along with her colleagues under a crisis of terrorist attacks helped save lives.

Sharing how the experience of preparing for the role, Mrunmayee said: “So far all the characters I have played, as an actress I prepared following the script, to understand the part. Here I played a doctor. The mindset of a doctor is way different than that of any people we see in our daily life. Also, there is medical terminology that you cannot improvise and you also cannot get it wrong at all.

“It’s like on a film set, as actors we use some technical terms and we will never go wrong with it. Same with doctors when they talk among themselves. We always had a doctor who would assist and supervise to get those elements accurate. I, as a normal human being, might feel uncomfortable seeing blood and therefore react in a certain way. But a doctor looks at a human body, blood and everything in a very different way and therefore even under crisis, the normal reaction of a doctor is way different from a regular human being. Their mind works magically so they can save lives, really. Their mind is trained in a certain way. Just understanding that, was so fascinating! It was quite a unique experience.”

The actress has worked in Hindi films, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial ‘The Power’. She is known for the stage play, ‘A Fair Deal’ and two Marathi films ‘Mann Fakiraa’ and ‘Manache Shlok’.

The web series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is directed by Nikkhil Advani, features – Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj and Prakash Belawadi, among others.

The show streams on Amazon Prime Video.