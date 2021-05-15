Adv.
OTTNews

Mumbai Police give ‘Friends Reunion’ witty spin! Check out

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai Police give 'Friends Reunion' witty spin!
'Friends Reunion' | pic for reference purpose only
Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming ‘Friends Reunion’ special, in a bid to create Covid-19 awareness.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the “Friends” reunion teaser and urgd everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of Covid-19.

“‘Reunite’ with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S – but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’ #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona,” the tweet on the microblogging website read.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has referred to the entertainment world to create awareness.

Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Gulabo Sitabo”, “Main Hoon Na” and “Stree” among many others for the purpose.

