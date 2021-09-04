Cinderella’s ‘Million to One’ track music video unveiled

- Advertisement -

The wait is over for fans of the upcoming modern re-telling of classic fairy tale Cinderella as the first song featured in the trailer ‘Million To One’ is finally released. Amazon Prime Video has finally unveiled the music video that entails a story of the heroine (Camila Cabello) who has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true. The track is sung by Camila Cabello.

The song is a perfect ode to every girl with dreams, striving to be one in a million. The title to this melodious song is ‘Million To One’ which is sung by on-screen Cinderella herself – filled with perseverance, passion and a bag full of dreams, this song summarizes the modern take to the traditional tale of Cinderella.

The new rendition of Cindrella follows the journey of a girl who does not need a Prince to save her, but strives for a career. Cindrella’s trailer promises a new-age Cindrella who wishes to be her own saviour as she chases her dream and poses as a modern world girl who does not need the saving.

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh; starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. ‘Cindrella’ releasing on Amazon Prime Video has been one of the most awaited films across the globe.