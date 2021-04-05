Must watch curated true stories all this month

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, Lionsgate has lined up globally acclaimed titles for best infotainment. So, grab a seat and indulge in compelling and curated premium content based on true stories all this month.

Here is a list of some finest curated documentaries on Lionsgate

Seduced: Inside NXIVM Cult

The American true-crime documentary covers real life experiences of India Oxenberg a daughter on a celebrity inside NXIVM. NXIVM started as a professional development programs & seminars but used the platform as a cover for a secret society called DOS, which branded women & forced them into sex slavery.

Wrong Man

A six-episode series by an acclaimed award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost Trilogy). The documentary examines cases of inmates who have been imprisoned for decades and claim they’re innocent. A new team brought together to re-investigate the cases that find it bizarre to believe. The documentary received an IMDb rating of 6.9

Facing Ali

Directed by Pete McCormack is a tribute to Mohammad Ali, a professional boxer nicknamed The Greatest, and the most celebrated boxers of all time. The documentary is from the view point of the opponents discussing Mohammad’s life and career. With an IMDb rating of 8.0, the documentary also won awards at Vancouver Film Critics Circle and the Vancouver International Film Festival

Human Flow

This is documentary exploring a total of 20 countries based on the global refugee crisis. Stands at an IMDb rating of 7, it gives a powerful visual expression on the personal human impact and their desperate need for safety, shelter and justice

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

The documentary by Dinesh D’Souza, is based on the 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. His analyzes on the history of the Democratic Party and what he thinks of Hillary Clinton’s true motivation. Also, the highest grossing documentary of 2016.