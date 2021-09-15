HomeOTTNews

Everyone’s looking for Leela Paswan. Who is she?

MX Original Series 'Ek Thi Begum', story of the bold and daring Ashraf aka Sapna, who turned femme fatale & vowed to avenge her husband’s killer.

By Glamsham Editorial
MX Original Series 'Ek Thi Begum 2' Teaser
Inspired by true events, MX Original Series ‘Ek Thi Begum’, the story of the bold and daring Ashraf aka Sapna, who turned femme fatale and vowed to avenge her husband’s killer. A woman scorned, she took matters into her own hands and Season 1 ended on a cliff-hanger with Ashraf’s life in the balance.

Amidst heightened anticipation and directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, Ek Thi Begum 2 returns with a woman called Leela Paswan, who hasn’t only made herself heard in a predominantly man’s world but has everyone in power looking for her – the underworld, cops and politicians.

Experts say she’s no ordinary woman but, who is Leela Paswan?

