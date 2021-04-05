Watch teaser of Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Bisaat’ – MX Player

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran director Vikram Bhatt’s next thriller earlier titled “Dirty Games” is now be called ‘BISAAT – Khel Shatranj Ka’. The eight-episode thriller series stars Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor in lead roles; has been a talk of town ever since its shoot was announced last October.

Talking about the title development captain of the ship Vikram Bhatt says,”There was nothing dirty about ‘Dirty Games’ to begin with, Dirty Games was about the games people play. But there was a perception that dirty meant – sexually dirty or something worse and that’s now what the show is.”

Further elaborating it he says,”Basically, BISAAT means a chessboard. Since the show is about twists and turns. People’s mind ticking likes a game of chess it was just abet.”

The story revolves around a psychiatrist who gets caught in the middle of a murder. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, produced by Krishna Bhatt under the banner of Loneranger, the series also stars Khaled Siddiqui, Samay Thakkar, Vyas Hemang, Trishaan Singh Maini, Tanvi Thakkar, Coral Bhamra, Ashwin Kaushal, and Prakash Jha.

