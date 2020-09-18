Home OTT News

My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios’ adaptation

Harry Styles is reportedly in negotiations to star alongside Lily James in Amazon’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel, 'My Policeman.'

By Omkar Padte
My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation
My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation (Pic Courtesy: News Rush)

Harry Styles is reportedly in negotiations to star alongside Lily James in Amazon’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel, ‘My Policeman.’

The film which is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ LGBTQ+ novel ‘My Policeman’ has been acquired by Amazon Studios and will be directed by Michael Grandage.

Set in Brighton in the late 1950s, ‘My Policeman’ focuses on a gay police officer Tom Burgess who, due to social expectations during the era, chooses to marry his schoolteacher Marion, despite his love of another man. His wife gets jealous of her husband’s other lover, Patrick, a museum curator. As a result, she gets his lover arrested for indecency.

Advtg.

Production for ‘My Policeman’ adaptation is expected to begin in summer 2021. The film is as of yet untitled.

Although their involvement in ‘My Policeman’ adaptation is yet to be officially confirmed, it is assumed that Lily James will be playing the female lead Marion, while Harry Styles will play a policeman called Tom, the love interest of James’ character.

James next features in Netflix’s much-anticipated adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, opposite Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas. She’ll also be appearing in the Amazon drama series The Pursuit of Love.

Advtg.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles will be appearing in Olivia Wilde‘s thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in which he replaced Shia LaBeouf and will star alongside Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson, and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Styles last appeared in Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk. He dropped his latest album, the chart-topping Fine Line, in December last year.

Advtg.
Previous articleBoney Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Wanted starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia
Next articleThe She-Hulk of Marvel universe is here – Tatiana Maslany

Related Articles

News

Don’t Worry Darling: Harry Styles to feature in Olivia Wilde’s thriller

Omkar Padte - 0
Harry Styles has been roped in for upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling from director Olivia Wilde
Read more
Dialogues

Netflix’ Rebecca trailer: Lily James and Armie Hammer’s gripping dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
Netflix released the first trailer for 'Rebecca', and it teases a gothic mystery.
Read more
News

Amazon’s ‘Jack Reacher’ series ropes in Alan Ritchson for lead role

Omkar Padte - 0
Alan Ritchson has been tapped for the title role of Jack Reacher in the upcoming Amazon TV drama series based on the book series.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios' adaptation 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks