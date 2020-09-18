My Policeman: Harry Styles and Lily James in talks to star in Amazon Studios’ adaptation

Harry Styles is reportedly in negotiations to star alongside Lily James in Amazon’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel, ‘My Policeman.’

The film which is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ LGBTQ+ novel ‘My Policeman’ has been acquired by Amazon Studios and will be directed by Michael Grandage.

Set in Brighton in the late 1950s, ‘My Policeman’ focuses on a gay police officer Tom Burgess who, due to social expectations during the era, chooses to marry his schoolteacher Marion, despite his love of another man. His wife gets jealous of her husband’s other lover, Patrick, a museum curator. As a result, she gets his lover arrested for indecency.

Production for ‘My Policeman’ adaptation is expected to begin in summer 2021. The film is as of yet untitled.

Although their involvement in ‘My Policeman’ adaptation is yet to be officially confirmed, it is assumed that Lily James will be playing the female lead Marion, while Harry Styles will play a policeman called Tom, the love interest of James’ character.

James next features in Netflix’s much-anticipated adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, opposite Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas. She’ll also be appearing in the Amazon drama series The Pursuit of Love.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles will be appearing in Olivia Wilde‘s thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in which he replaced Shia LaBeouf and will star alongside Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson, and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Styles last appeared in Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk. He dropped his latest album, the chart-topping Fine Line, in December last year.