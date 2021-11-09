HomeOTTNews

Namit Das: 'Best phase' is a scary term for my career

In recent times, actor Namit Das has appeared in much talked about projects, be it Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy', International Emmy-nominated 'Aarya'

Namit Das: 'Best phase' is a scary term for my career
Neha Sharma and Namit Das in Aafat-e-Ishq poster _ pic courtesy instagram
In recent times, actor Namit Das has appeared in much talked about projects, be it Mira Nair’s ‘A Suitable Boy’, International Emmy-nominated ‘Aarya’, and latest ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’, and he is also gearing up for his upcoming projects.

Though the actor is full of gratitude for all the opportunities he has got so far, in conversation, he explained why the term ‘best phase of the career’ scares him.

Namit said: “I think any comparative term to describe any phase of my career, especially the current one, is scary for me. If everyone is saying that this is the ‘best phase’ then, this is the end na? (laugh) That’s is why perhaps, all of us actors, whenever we go through a good phase where we get good projects, we say, it is just the beginning.”

Starting his career as a theatre artiste, even though he has done several films and televisions one of his most popular ones remained, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’.

He said, “I know, somewhere that time my real and reel life blurred the line, between Namit and Sumit. Since the beginning of my career even though I got a lot of appreciation from the audience and our fraternity, it was not always translating into the projects I was offered. Now, there is a sense of satisfaction I have for the last five years with the kind of work I am doing now.”

The actor will soon be seen in the second season of ‘Aarya 2’, starring Sushmita Sen.

