Namit Das’ short film Tape is about ‘finding your song’

Namit Das has penned the short movie with filmmaker Abhimanyu Kanodia and his wife, actor-writer Shruti Vyas. Backed by The Zoom Studios, their short film, Tape tells the story of a couple – Shivani and Harsh, whose relationship has suffered because the city they reside in, has consumed them; not to mention the lockdown taking its toll on the couple while they search for the song they created together.

So far 2020 has been the year for escaping into art to steer away from the uncertainties of the times. Making the best of the lockdown situation, Namit Das has now ventured into writing, singing, acting and composing music for The Zoom Studios’ short film ‘Tape’, which dropped today. The film marks the ‘Wake Up Sid’ actor’s debut as a screenwriter.

Namit Das is seen playing Harsh, a composer who creates ad jingles for a living. The ‘Aarya’ actor remarks that working on varied artistic fronts – such as music, writing, singing and acting for a single project gave him a sense of creative control that he had never experienced before. Most of the short film has been shot remotely in the confines of the actors’ home in Mumbai.

Namit Das says, “Tape is a love story that is themed on finding your song. People come to the city with hope and aspiration and after a while, the city eats away at their life and personality. I had fun being involved in the creative process of making a film and I understand now the rush of powering independent cinema. The highlights of Tape for me were having Shruti as my reel spouse and writing this film with her and director-writer Abhimanyu Kanodia over Zoom calls.”

Produced by The Zoom Studios for the series Flick, directed by Abhimanyu Kanodia, written by him, Namit Das and Shruti Vyas and starring Namit and Shruti.

Watch Namit Das’s Short Film Tape: A Love Story