Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ to stream on OTT from Jan 21

Nani and Sai Pallavi’s hit movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ will start streaming on OTT from January 21. ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, which was released in theatres on December 24, is still running and earning good numbers.

The Nani-starrer is a time-travel story, with the ’70s-era Bengal and contemporary Hyderabad backdrop. Nani has played the role of a social reformer, while Sai Pallavi allured the audience in the role of a devadasi.

Rahul Sankrityan’s second directorial venture features Nani in a dual role. Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian have been receiving critical acclaim ever since the release of the movie.

As the Sankranti season is to bring in new releases, the makers of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ have taken this decision to start streaming the movie on OTT.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Bangarraju’ is slated for release on January 14, which would have an impact on ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. So, the OTT option is one better way to catch up with digital viewers.