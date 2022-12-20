Naveen Kasturia reveals the story leap in 'Pitchers' season 2

Actor Naveen Kasturia, who is gearing up for the second season of the streaming show ‘Pitchers’, has shared that although it took seven years for the second season of the show to come up, the story doesn’t have a leap of seven years. In fact, it is “much less”.

The actor, who plays the character of Navin Bansal – the founder and CEO of fictional technology start-up Pragati-I, said, “My character has changed immensely in the second season but the story doesn’t have a leap of seven years. Now, he has a company, people working for him, so he is more responsible. He is going through a very different set of challenges this time.”

Drawing parallels between his character and what aspiring actors in his field face, Naveen further mentioned, “I think the first season was about an actor trying to come to Mumbai from Delhi to become an actor. Season two is about how I will become an actor.

The real struggle has started now because funding mil gayi hai ab aage kya karna hai. Jo kaam karne ke liye maa baap mana karte hain ab wo pata chalega ki wo kyun mana karte hain. (Now that our start-up has the funding, the real struggle starts now, it’s like your parents tell you to not follow your heart but the mind, why they tell you to do so will be revealed in this season)”.

‘Pitchers 2’ will be available to stream on ZEE5 from December 23.