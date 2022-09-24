'Nayanthara-Beyond The Fairytale' teaser shows glimpse of actress' fairytale wedding

Streaming giant Netflix on Saturday dropped the dreamy teaser of actress Nayanthara’s wedding with director Vigensh Shivan, which will be showcased in a documentary titled ‘Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale’.

The teaser was unveiled at the streaming portal’s Tudum 2022 event, hosted by Zakir Khan and actor Prajakta Koli. The event announced the slate of upcoming Indian content in the event.

The over a minute teaser showcases Nayanthara, who is tagged as the “Lady Superstar” and Vigensh’s journey from dating to their marriage.

Talking about his ladylove, Shivan is heard saying: “She is a wonderful human being”.

The teaser slowly but beautifully moves towards her getting dolled up for her big day. She is seen sporting flowers on her hair and is dressed in red.

Talking about her journey, Nayanthara, who made it to the Forbes India “Celebrity 100” 2018 list in the teaser is heard saying: “When it all started, I had no idea on how it would be. I was not a filmy kid. I am just a normal girl, who wants to give her 100 per cent in whatever she does.”

The documentary is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Nayanthara and Shivan were dating since 2015. The two got married in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram.