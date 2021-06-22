Neeraj Kabi: ‘Sherni’ for me is an attitude

Adv.

Actor Neeraj Kabi feels the word ‘Sherni’ (tigress) defines an attitude and should not therefore be seen as gender-specific. “Sherni for me is an attitude. It is not gender biased. So, I would call even a male a sherni or a lady a sherni,” revealed Neeraj.

The Vidya Balan-starrer “Sherni” dropped digitally recently, and Kabi is part of the cast.

“Sherni is an attitude of courage and the power to walk alone without falling or looking back, and without stopping… come what may. So, for me any man or woman having this quality is a sherni,” he added.

In “Sherni”, Vidya Balan essays the role of an upright forest officer on the lookout for a man-eating tigress. Kabi plays a senior official, who is part of the lackadaisical system.

The movie, directed by Amit Masurkar, also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala.