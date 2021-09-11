HomeOTTNews

Neha Kakkar super excited to appear on Bigg Boss OTT

Neha Kakkar and brother and music director Tony Kakkar are quite excited to be part of the special episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT' - 'Sunday ka Vaar'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Tony Kakkar with sister Neha Kakkar | pic courtesy: instagram
Talking about the upcoming episode, Neha said: “It is beyond exciting for me to come on Bigg Boss OTT. The show is filled with entertainment, especially the ‘Sunday ka Vaar’. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with Karan Johar. Can’t wait to talk to the contestants who have been entertaining us for a month now and have some over-the-top masti!”

Tony added, “Super-duper excited to share the stage with my super favourite Karan Johar. Do not miss the episode as Neha and I will have an over-the-top gala time with the contestants. Some craziness on your way!”

Hosted by Karan, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streams on Voot Select.

