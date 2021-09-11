Neha Kakkar super excited to appear on Bigg Boss OTT

- Advertisement -

Singer Neha Kakkar and her brother and music director Tony Kakkar are quite excited to be part of the special episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ – ‘Sunday ka Vaar’.

Talking about the upcoming episode, Neha said: “It is beyond exciting for me to come on Bigg Boss OTT. The show is filled with entertainment, especially the ‘Sunday ka Vaar’. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with Karan Johar. Can’t wait to talk to the contestants who have been entertaining us for a month now and have some over-the-top masti!”

Tony added, “Super-duper excited to share the stage with my super favourite Karan Johar. Do not miss the episode as Neha and I will have an over-the-top gala time with the contestants. Some craziness on your way!”

Hosted by Karan, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streams on Voot Select.