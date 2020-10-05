Advtg.

The first trailer from Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ is out now.

Netflix has released a full trailer for the upcoming musical adventure ahead of the film’s global launch.

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ is set in the town of Cobbleton and follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forrest Whitaker) who spends his days creating fanciful inventions.

Keegan-Michael Key plays his trusted apprentice who steals his most prized creation. Newcomer Madalen Mills plays Jangle’s equally bright and inventive granddaughter, who discovers a long-forgotten invention and awakens the magic within for a holiday adventure.

Other cast members for ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ include Anika Noni Rose (‘The Princess and the Frog’), Justin Cornwell, Ricky Martin, Phylicia Rashad, Kieron Dyer, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville (‘Downton Abbey’).

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ features original songs by John Legend, Davy Nathan, Philip Lawrence, and ‘This Day’ performed by Usher and Kiana Lede.

The musical movie is produced by John Legend, Mike Jackson, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David E. Talbert, and Kristin Burr. Production companies involved are Get Lifted Film Company, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and 260 Degrees Entertainment, reports Republicworld.

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ releases in select theatres and on Netflix on November 13, 2020.