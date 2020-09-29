Advtg.

Vampires vs the Bronx trailer is out now and it looks every bit as fun and scary.

Netflix has released the first full trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy just in time for Halloween.

Vampires vs the Bronx follows a group of young friends from the Bronx who come together to defend their neighborhood from a band of blood-sucking vampires.

“You all know how this starts,” says one of the main characters from the film. “They’re turning it into apartments?” another kid asks shortly after they watch a local courthouse being changed into a modern apartment block. “White people with canvas bags? That’s always the first sign.”

Produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels alongside Erin David, Bert Hamelinck, and Michael Sagol, Vampires vs the Bronx features Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Gerald W. Jones III, Shea Whigham, Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith, Coco Jones, Joel ‘The Kid Mero’ Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamano, Jeremie Harris, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins, Adam David Thompson, and Zoe Saldana.

The film is directed by Oz Rodriguez, with a script co-written by Blaise Hemingway (UglyDolls).

Vampires vs the Bronx hits Netflix on October 2nd, later this week.