Netflix launches two new kid-friendly features

Adv.

Video streaming service Netflix on Wednesday announced the launch of two new kid-friendly features – Kids Top 10 and Kids Recap Email.

While Kids Top 10 will be launched on Wednesday, the Kids Recap Email will hit parents inboxes biweekly starting July 16. The Kids Recap Email will roll out globally to all members who have one active kids profile set up on their account, and Kids Top 10 will roll out across devices (except AppleTV) in 93 countries.

“Shows and movies are an important way for kids to connect with the world – helping to teach them about new places, create bonds with family or friends and understand other perspectives. So we’re launching two new features to help families connect around their favorite series and films or discover their next favorite – whether it’s a fantasy film like ‘Wish Dragon’ or an action-adventure series like ‘Ridley Jones’,” Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, Jennifer Nieva, said in a blog post.

Adv.

The bi-weekly kids recap emails will give parents a better understanding of their child’s preferences and news ways to engage those interests, like recommendations based on the child’s favourite shows and movies; printable colouring sheets and activities inspired by kid’s favourite characters; top themes or topics charts that show the types of programmes the child enjoys most (that is, science, friendship); and tips for how to use the Kids features on Netflix.

The Kids Top 10 rows feature the most popular children’s content – including shows and movies along with a maturity rating – and will be updated daily.

The feature aims to create a unique collection of best-in-class stories to choose from – and make sure every child and family gets to see themselves reflected on screen. The Kids Top 10 will help kids, pre-teenagers, and parents see what’s popular when deciding what to watch – especially when together as a family.

Adv.

Popular Kids movies, series, and specials that make this list will have a red “Top 10” badge wherever they appear in Kids profiles on Netflix – across all devices. Users can find the Top 10 list on their kids homepage or in the New & Popular’ section within the menu bar.

“We’ve seen how Top 10 rows help our members find something to watch, and helping families make the best decisions has always been important to us. That’s why we offer a wide variety of safe (and fun!) tools for younger viewers like kids profiles, custom ratings and profile locks. Whether it’s reciting your favourite lines with your friends or sharing a laugh during family movie night, seeing what’s popular can help kids and families find something to watch and bring them closer together,” Nieva said.