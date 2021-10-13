29.4 C
Netflix Money Heist part 5 volume 2 teaser – the end is coming

Today Netflix debuted the first look image and teaser for Volume 2 of Money Heist Part 5, which will be released globally on December 3rd. These are the five final episodes which will mark the end of the heist.

“In the last few hours, I have lost some very important people, and I am not going to let anyone else die for this heist”, assures The Professor (Álvaro Morte). Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead and the enemy, wounded yet more dangerous than ever, is still inside the Bank of Spain.

