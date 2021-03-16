ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Netflix Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra in search of her identity

Netflix today released the trailer of Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait, which streams on Netflix from March 26, 2021

By Glamsham Editorial
Netflix Pagglait trailer Sanya Malhotra in search of her identity
Netflix Pagglait trailer Sanya Malhotra in search of her identity
ADVERTISEMENT

Be the master of your fate and the captain of your destiny! Netflix today released the trailer of Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait, which streams on Netflix from March 26, 2021.

Sanya Malhotra is all set to take viewers on an emotional, inspiring and entertaining journey as she essays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya, struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life.

Writer and Director Umesh Bist said, “The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It’s a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who’s surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together. This film has been made with a lot of passion, love and affection and we hope viewers across the world would relate with this endearing story of Sandhya.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said, “Pagglait is a heartfelt  story of a girl who finds new meaning to life once as she discovers herself. The film will take viewers through a multitude of emotions while falling in love with the characters in spite of all their flaws.  I am excited to tell this beautiful journey of self-discovery on Netflix.”

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors – Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang. 

How will Sandhya cope with this loss and will she be finally able to find a new meaning to life? Catch Pagglait, only on Netflix on March 26, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJaideep Ahlawat one of B'wood's most versatile actors: Dibakar Banerjee
Next articleOn this day in 2012, Tendulkar scored his 100th international ton
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Croma launches full range of fire TV edition smart LED TVs

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Croma, Indias first omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group on Tuesday announced its partnership with Amazon to...
Read more
News

Watch Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait trailer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sanya Malhotra is all set to take viewers on an emotional, inspiring and entertaining journey as she essays the role of the recently widowed girl
Read more
Technology

Croma launches full range of 'Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Croma, Indias first omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group on Tuesday announced its partnership with Amazon to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture with six stars while picturising a song 'pyar ki Ganga bahe' on communal harmony

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates