Netflix Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra in search of her identity

Be the master of your fate and the captain of your destiny! Netflix today released the trailer of Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait, which streams on Netflix from March 26, 2021.

Sanya Malhotra is all set to take viewers on an emotional, inspiring and entertaining journey as she essays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya, struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life.

Writer and Director Umesh Bist said, “The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It’s a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who’s surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together. This film has been made with a lot of passion, love and affection and we hope viewers across the world would relate with this endearing story of Sandhya.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said, “Pagglait is a heartfelt story of a girl who finds new meaning to life once as she discovers herself. The film will take viewers through a multitude of emotions while falling in love with the characters in spite of all their flaws. I am excited to tell this beautiful journey of self-discovery on Netflix.”

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors – Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

How will Sandhya cope with this loss and will she be finally able to find a new meaning to life? Catch Pagglait, only on Netflix on March 26, 2021.