Advtg.
OTT News

Netflix ‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ trailer will surprise you

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller series 'The Mess You Leave Behind' and it looks terrifying

By Omkar Padte
Netflix'The Mess You Leave Behind' trailer will surprise you
Netflix 'The Mess You Leave Behind' trailer will surprise you (Pic Courtesy: Netflix)
Advtg.

‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ trailer is out now.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller series ‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ and it looks terrifying.

Based on the novel of the same, the series follows the story of Raquel (played by Inma Cuesta), a young literature teacher, who moves to her husband’s town, which hides a dark secret she will try to uncover.

Advtg.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series is as follows: “A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before… and begins fearing for her own life.”

Created by Carlos Montero, the series also stars Roberto Enriquez, Barbara Lennie, Tamar Novas and Aron Piper in key roles.

‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ comes to Netflix on December 11.

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar reacts and blushes to Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya confirms dating actress Disha Parmar

Related Articles

News

Now, likes of Netflix & Amazon Prime under govt regulation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Now content providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are under the ambit of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,...
Read more
News

The Princess Switch 2 Trailer: Vanessa Hudgens is back with triple trouble

Omkar Padte - 0
Netflix has released the official trailer for 'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' starring Vanessa Hudgens
Read more
News

Diwali set to light up OTT screen

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) This year, Diwali fervour will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks