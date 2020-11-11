Netflix ‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ trailer will surprise you

Advtg.

‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ trailer is out now.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller series ‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ and it looks terrifying.

Based on the novel of the same, the series follows the story of Raquel (played by Inma Cuesta), a young literature teacher, who moves to her husband’s town, which hides a dark secret she will try to uncover.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series is as follows: “A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before… and begins fearing for her own life.”

Created by Carlos Montero, the series also stars Roberto Enriquez, Barbara Lennie, Tamar Novas and Aron Piper in key roles.

‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ comes to Netflix on December 11.