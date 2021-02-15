ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Netflix drops the trailer of Bombay Begums starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and others

Netflix just dropped the trailer of its upcoming series - Bombay Begums - which tells a very relevant and unconventional story of women.

By Glamsham Editorial
5 women, 5 different worlds, 5 different perspectives. Meet the 5 Begums who find themselves racing and facing obstacles threatening to pull them down. Watch each unique personality fight against her roadblocks and emerge victorious!

Follow the lives of five women living and hustling in Mumbai, the city of dreams, as they break societal shackles and glass ceilings to conquer love, careers & relationships by standing up for each other. 

Join in on the tumultuous yet inspiring journeys of the begums played by Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand, written and directed by boss woman Alankrita Shrivastava.

Bombay Begums premieres exclusively on Netflix on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021.
