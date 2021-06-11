Taapsee Pannu: I wasn’t the first choice for ‘Haseen Dillruba’

Adv.

‘Haseen Dillruba’ is about a woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel. She finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life-novel or find her innocence?

Taapsee Pannu, who says that she wasn’t the first choice for the film said, “Haseen Dillruba was a film I had a very strong gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from Kanika. Unfortunately I wasn’t the first choice for the film and it came to me after all their options were exhausted. And the good old saying that, if it’s meant for you it will come to you stands true for this case.”

She further said, “It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is candy in an actor’s hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here.”

Vikrant Massey said, “Haseen Dillruba is the perfect mix of humour, quirk, revenge and romance. I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel itself and learn important life lessons from our beloved Pandit Ji.”

Harshvardhan Rane added saying, “I am honoured to be in the same frame with some of our country’s finest talent. Taapsee and Vikrant, have one thing in common I could never make out if they were joking or if they were serious. I always had to look for tiny nuances to understand the pretext.”

“Working on Haseen Dillruba also gave me a chance to associate with the best film makers, be it Aanand L Rai sir, Vinil sir and Kanika ma’am. I was blown away with the script, a classic whodunit that will keep you guessing until the very end,” Rane concluded.