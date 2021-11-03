Money Heist; the end is near, trailer unveiled

- Advertisement -

One month to go until the end of the heist. Only 30 days until the world discovers the fate of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang. Netflix has today revealed the official trailer for Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2, the five episodes that will end this heist when they premiere worldwide on December 3rd.

Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead. The enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever. Facing their darkest hour and greatest challenge yet, the gang hatch a bold plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life.

- Advertisement -

Cast includes: Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri, among others.