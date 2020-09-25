Advtg.

It was a blast playing Ginny as she is a headstrong girl, not letting anyone or anything ever let her down. Her mother, a matchmaker is hell bent on getting her married and kya Ginny karegi shaadi? Aur kis se hogi uski shaadi? Aao aur jaano iss kahani ko, 9th October, sirf Netflix pe!

While he cooks great dishes in the kitchen, life does not have the perfect recipe in story for Sunny. He wants to get married but the challenge of winning over Ginny is more formidable than he signs up for.

I play a quintessential Punjabi boy from Delhi in the film, which was a first for me. Aapko invitation aa gaya hai, aur moharat hai 9th October ka… aao aur dekho – the wedding (headache) of the year!

Headstrong Ginny meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with Ginny’s mother to win her love. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora; and stars Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey and Ayesha Raza amongst others.