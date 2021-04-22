MX Player drops new episodes of Turkish drama, ‘The Promise’

Adv.

MX Player is bringing content from across the globe for Indian audiences. After multiple requests from fans, especially on social media and amidst heightened anticipation – the platform has now announced season 3 of one of the biggest Turkish dramas, ‘The Promise’. An absolute crowd pleaser, this show is brought to viewers as a part of their recently launched content category – MX VDesi, an initiative that hosts the largest catalogue of international shows dubbed in local languages.

New episodes of ‘The Promise’, a series about love, revenge, compromise, consideration and the sacred institution of marriage, can now be streamed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on MX Player.

‘The Promise’ follows the life of Reyhan, a humble and kind country girl, who promises to marry the son of an old family friend Hikmet, after he reveals he is terminally ill. Hikmet is worried about what will become of his family fortune if left to his frivolous son, Emir and his greedy wife whose only concern is to cement her place among Istanbul’s high society.

Emir, however, agrees to the marriage but with his own promise: he vows to make life miserable for Reyhan. As the torment begins, Emir starts to question why this innocent girl should suffer while it is his father that he wants to punish. And as he softens, Reyhan sees a gentler side to him, something that she finds irresistible.