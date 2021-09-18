- Advertisement -

Digiflix Media Pvt Ltd recently announced the launch of its new OTT platform, Digiflix TV. The new OTT platform will debut with the original film ‘The Perfect Script’ featuring Rahul Dev, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Rajneesh Duggal.

“I am very excited to be a part of Digliflix TV,” said Nishant Awasthi, CEO and MD, Digiflix Media Pvt Ltd.

“I believe Digiflix TV has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalise on the changing internet film and television environment. I have seen many startups and I know well that the key to success is to have a great team.

“Digiflix TV’s team is one of the most inspiring ones, and I am certain that it has huge potential,” said Nishant, who has more than 15 years of senior management experience.

Talking about the upcoming shows, he said, “In terms of content, we are bringing shows that have very strong storylines as well as great entertainment value. We want to put emphasis on content. We hope that the audience will like and appreciate our efforts.”