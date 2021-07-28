Nikhil Bhambri: I knew I wanted to be an actor

Adv.

Actor Nikhil Bhambri has garnered a lot of attention in the recent web series ‘Puncchbeat’ season 2. Nikhil Bhambri is in complete awe of his aunt Nikki Walia, the renowned TV actress who is known for her lead role in ‘Astitva – Ek Prem Kahani’.

The duo share screen space in the recently released ‘Puncchbeat’ season 2, where Nikki plays the role of college Dean.

Nikhil shared his aunt was the inspiration behind him becoming an actor.

Adv.

“I knew I wanted to be an actor when I saw my aunt on screen in her multiple shows that she was a part of as she looked effortless and played so many different characters at once,” Nikhil said.

He added: “I feel very lucky I got a chance to share screen space with my aunt. It was a wonderful experience to see her act in front of a camera on sets and I remembered how I felt about her when I saw her on-screen as a young boy. During the whole shoot, I also learned a lot from her.”

Nikki has a career spanning over three decades where she has worked in over 30 TV series across genres.

Adv.

She shared about her bond with Nikhil. She said: “I had a great time working with Nikhil and I can’t wait to get back with him on sets, he is a very curious and talented boy, he is dedicated and hardworking and I hope we get to act together again.”

Nikhil plays the role of Adheesh in ‘Puncchbeat’ web series. The actor made his debut with ‘Punnchbeat’ season 1. He believes that he is quite similar to his character in the series. “Adheesh and Nikhil are quite similar in various ways. But Nikhil has a lot of understanding and mature than Adheesh,” said Nikhil.