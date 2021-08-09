HomeOTTNews

Nikhil Bhambri: Your talent won’t be ignored

By Glamsham Bureau
Nikhil Bhambri: Your talent won't be ignored
Nikhil Bhambri | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Nikhil Bhambri recently won an award for his performance in web series “Black Widows” and says this token of appreciation would drive him to do more in the future.

The actor won the rising star award at the 5th Talent Track Award for his portrayal of Jahan in the acclaimed “Black Widows”.

- Advertisement -

Nikhil said: “I am very excited to receive the award and I would like to thank the Jury, the cast of Black Widows, and Ekta Kapoor ma’am for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to essaying such an exciting character. This award is proof that if you work hard, your talent won’t be ignored, it has also boosted my confidence and will make me strive harder now.”

Recently, the actor received a lot of positive reviews for his acting for the show “Puncch Beat season 2”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLavina Tandon to essay ‘Meera Bai’ in ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’
Next articleAnkur Rathee: Digital entertainment creating space for unique and specialised content
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,897FansLike
42,940FollowersFollow
6,030FollowersFollow
57,439FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv