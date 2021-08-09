Nikhil Bhambri: Your talent won’t be ignored

- Advertisement -

Actor Nikhil Bhambri recently won an award for his performance in web series “Black Widows” and says this token of appreciation would drive him to do more in the future.

The actor won the rising star award at the 5th Talent Track Award for his portrayal of Jahan in the acclaimed “Black Widows”.

- Advertisement -

Nikhil said: “I am very excited to receive the award and I would like to thank the Jury, the cast of Black Widows, and Ekta Kapoor ma’am for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to essaying such an exciting character. This award is proof that if you work hard, your talent won’t be ignored, it has also boosted my confidence and will make me strive harder now.”

Recently, the actor received a lot of positive reviews for his acting for the show “Puncch Beat season 2”.