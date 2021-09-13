- Advertisement -

Director Nikkhil Advani has his heart full of gratitude for the positive response his recent web series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ has got. He says viewers have been sending positive messages to him and the cast, which is an “overwhelming” feeling.

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is a show based on the fictional take of lives of doctors on the gruesome night of the 26/11 attacks in 2008. The cast includes actors Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sandesh Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey and Prakash Belawadi alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

Reacting to the positive reaction the series is getting, Nikkhil says: “We all are so happy for the praise ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ has been garnering. It’s overwhelming to see everyone’s effort getting recognition from the audiences, especially as it is a story that has been very close to my heart. Viewers have been sending in lovely messages of appreciation and it’s been so heartwarming to receive such a phenomenal response. Their reactions have made the show a must watch, and I am truly humbled.”

The show was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 9.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, and jointly directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city on November 26, 2008.