'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi' wins accolades at DFW South Asian Film Fest in US

The upcoming web series ‘Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi’ has won two awards at the DFW South Asian Film Festival in the US.

The show won Best Television Series and the Best Actor awards at the festival.

Vaibhav Tatwawadi who won the best actor award for playing the title role in the show said, “I am absolutely thrilled to have won Best Actor, especially when we had such amazing artists nominated alongside me, as well as for the show on winning the Best Television Series at DFWSAFF.

“As an actor, I have always been inclined towards scripts that are meaningful and well written, and thanks to OTT platforms like SonyLIV we have plenty of such content now. The same applies to ‘Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi as well’.”

The showrunner of ‘Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi’ is Naren Kumar, and it is written by Rahul Pandey. The show has been directed by Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair, produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade and created by Kyra Kumar Kreations.

The show also features Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Jha, Akash Makhija, Kumar Saurabh, Garima Srivastav and Ishita Ganguly along with Vaibhav, and it releases on May 27 on SonyLIV.