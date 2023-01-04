Nitya Mathur plays an 'unapologetically ambitious' woman in 'Taaza Khabar'

‘The Fame Game’ actress Nitya Mathur got candid about her role and how she prepared for her character in the web series ‘Taaza Khabar’ that also stars Bhuvan Bam.

Nitya said: “My character Shazia is an extremely smart girl. She knows what needs to get done and how to get it done. She’s a really cool girl. Quick on her feet, unapologetically ambitious, and so driven. It was so much fun to play her.”

She shared further on her preparation: “There are parts of Shazia that are actually a lot like me. So I drew from my own experiences for those. For example, Shazia’s relationship with her father is a lot like what I have in real life. A father and daughter who have different approaches to life, but deeply love and care about each other; will do anything for each other, and put in honest effort into understanding each other.”

Nitya said that she has to put in a lot of effort to understand the character as it is very unusual and different.

“Honestly, the script was very well written and gave the actor most of what was needed. What I had to think about was the social and economic setting she’s been brought up in. It’s very different from my reality. I wanted to understand how it has shaped the way she thinks, without going into stereotypes,” she added.

The actress, who was also seen in ‘Blurr’ said: “We’re all dealt with certain circumstances in life that dictate the expected course of our lives. I’d say ‘Taaza Khabar’ is about people trying to break through the circumstances they’ve been dealt. It’s about ambition, greed, and these dreams.”

The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 6.