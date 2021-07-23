Tandoor director, Nivedita Basu: I am nervous and excited

Adv.

Director Nivedita Basu’s directorial venture ‘Tandoor’ is all set to release on 23rd July on Ullu app. Tandoor features Rashami Desai, Tanuj Virwani and Amitriyaan. The captain of the ship Nivedita is super excited and she shares her emotions.

“Tandoor will be my most cherished project always. This marks my debut as a director. I have learnt direction in school and college and after that I turned producer and then writer. Direction is a learning process, there is always a scope for betterment. I have worked with my closest friends Rohini, Chitra and Tanuj in Tandoor so the set was always full of positivity,” exclaims Nivedita.

She further added, “This is also the debut of Rashami Desai in a webspace so her fans are also excited. Tanuj in OTT space is extremely popular. And that works in favour of Tandoor. Yes I am nervous and at the same time excited as finally Tandoor is seeing the light of the day. And I never have the feeling of having arrived because there is so much to learn. I hope people will give me an opportunity again and will forgive my mistakes.”



According to Nivedita, “The USP of Tandoor is being inspired from the real events. So, since the first look and then trailer, fans were very eager to know what it is all about. Tanuj and Rashami’s chemistry has been liked, the music has done well and I am aware of people’s huge expectations but all we can do is hope that people will like the series as well.”