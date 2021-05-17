Must watch 10 superhit films directed by inspiring women

Adv.

Acclaimed director Mira Nair had said, “We want the diversity of the world that is around us represented both in front of and behind the camera, and on our screens as a result”. In agreement with these words, Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a richly diverse library that includes a line-up of superhit international titles directed by talented & inspiring women filmmakers. These include award-winning titles, like the recently released Nomadland which swept the Oscar Awards this year. Chloe Zhao created history by becoming the first woman of colour, and only the second woman ever, to win the award for Directing.

From the smashit ‘The One and Only Ivan’ helmed by acclaimed British director Thea Sharrock to ‘Black is King’, a visual album directed, written, and executive produced by the Queen of Pop Beyonce, these titles from across genres feature strong messages, stories, or characters. Here’s a list of 10 curated titles with female directors that are a must watch.

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Mulan (2020) – Niki Caro

Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

Queen of Katwe – Mira Nair

Phiona Mutesi is a small-town girl with big aspirations, but her life changes completely after being introduced to the game of chess.

The One and Only Ivan – Thea Sharrock

Ivan, a silverback gorilla, tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Marielle Heller

Out of favour author, Lee Israel uses her art of writing for deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.

Captain Marvel – Anna Boden

Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

A Wrinkle in Time – Ava DuVernay

After the disappearance of her scientist father, Meg, with her brother and her friend are sent to space to find him.

Free Solo – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

This special is about the free soloist climber Alex Honnold, who prepares to achieve his lifelong dream of climbing El Capitan rock in Yosemite National Park.

Breakthrough – Roxann Dawson

When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery.

Black is King – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s new visual album inspired by the music of The Lion King: The Gift where it reimagines the 2019 blockbuster for the current generation.

Catch all these titles directed by inspiring women and much more only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!