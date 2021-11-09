‘Chhorii’ Nushrratt Bharuccha to scare the daylights out of you!

- Advertisement -

Early October, Prime Video gave the audiences a visual treat with a motion poster of its upcoming Horror film – Chhorii, and today it unveiled a teaser giving a sneak peek into the world of Chhorii.

The teaser traces the journey of Sakshi (Played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences all things paranormal. The film is set to release on Prime Video on 26th November.

The teaser gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror and sets the tone for what’s yet to unfold! What’s the mystery behind all the drama she witnesses in the village is what makes Chhorii an extremely interesting watch.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorri is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on.