Oct 21 OTT release planned for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara'

Director Mallidi Vassishta’s critically acclaimed Telugu superhit film, ‘Bimbisara’, featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, will have its world digital premiere on OTT on October 21 this year.

The film is to release on the OTT platform, ZEE5. Produced by N.T.R Arts, the critically acclaimed Telugu film features Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles along with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Brahmaji, Sai Kiran, Ayyappa P. Sharma and others in secondary roles.

The film will be available on ZEE5 from October 21, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film begins in the year 500 B.C when Bimbisara (Kalyan Ram) is the emperor of the Trigartala empire.

A vile egomaniac, his violent antics have no limits. However, his ego trip ends when his banished twin brother Devadatta ambushes him and teleports him – through a magical mirror – to the present-day world. What happens when this authoritarian king is reincarnated as a suit wearing rich man in a modern-day world?

Bimbisara’s arrival favours Subramanya Sastri (Vivan Bhatena) and godman Kethu (Ayyappa P. Sharma), who have their eyes set on an Ayurveda book titled Dhanwanthari which is safely locked in Bimbisara’s treasure vault, which only he can open.

With opulence and ferocity in virtually every frame of the film, ‘Bimbisara’ is enhanced by uncompromising action, its striking camera work, and impressive visual effects.

The film is sure to impress the socio-fantasy lovers of cinema who like scale, historical characters and VFX.

ZEE5 India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra said: “Post the success of ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Captain’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’, we are excited to premiere another box office blockbuster, ‘Bimbisara’. ‘Bimbisara’, being a unique blend of mythology, fantasy and action, is an enchanting film with stunning visuals and a touch of history. We are confident that it will appeal to our audience, considering their ever-growing appetite for good content.”

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said: “I am super thrilled with the response we have received from the audience for ‘Bimbisara’ so far and am looking forward to its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5. For people who haven’t watched it yet, this is your opportunity to be a part of a fascinating and a visually stunning world of Bimbisara.”

Director, Mallidi Vasishta said: “The film has received a positive response from cinema lovers, critics and fans of Kalyan Ram and as a debutant director, what more could I ask for? ‘Bimbisara’ is a product of my love for fantasies and my fascination for historical characters and stories and I am glad that this unique plot enticed and entertained so many across the country.”