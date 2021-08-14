Tuition – The bitter-sweet story of first love

- Advertisement -

OHO Gujarati, Gujarati content streaming platform has released yet another series, Tuition, an OHO Original. The series showcases the bitter-sweet story of first love.

Tuition follows the love story developed at first sight between the lead characters played by debut actors Dhairya Thakkar and Sohni Bhatt. It’s a story of the feeling of first love, an everlasting heartache and how love changes lives and at times, its own destiny. Set in the 90s, the protagonist, Hardik, falls in love with the female lead, Swati, at first sight when she enters an all-boys tuition center. While students come to the tuition class for their educational learning, Hardik ends up learning a lot more. Falling in love for the first time, teaches him the true meaning of love, not just in the sweet way but in the bitter way too.

Each episode titled – Attraction, Integration, Expansion, Differentiation & Probability, showcases the sweet-bitter love story is a heart-warming way to the audience. The 5-episode series is based on the original story by Dev Keshwala; directed by Pratik Parmar and produced by Nayan Jain, Abhishek Jain, Amit Desai and Suryadeep Basiya.

Sharing about the latest release, Tuition, an OHO Original, Abhishek Jain, Co-founder, OHO Gujarati said, “We all have experienced love at first sight, which usually is also our first love in our life. Through this series, while we try to showcase what fate holds for the young lovers and how love impacts each individual, we are sure it will send the audience down the sweet memory lane of their first love and rekindle some font memories.”