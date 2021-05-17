OHO Originals show ‘Kadak Meethi’ trailer released

Adv.

‘Kadak Meethi’, an OHO Originals, released the trailer to announce the series will be streamed on May 20, 2021. Starring Aarti Patel & Aarohi, this series follows the pleasant exchange of conversation between a mother and her daughter.

Post a successful reception of ‘Vitthal Teedi’, starring Pratik Gandhi, OHO Gujarati, announced the release of the next original series, ‘Kadak Meethi’. Directed by Anish Shah, this series wish to showcase the beautiful relationship between a mother and daughter.

‘Kadak Meethi’ is a series of quirky, unfiltered and heartwarming conversations between a mother and daughter. Starring real-life mother-daughter duo onscreen, ‘Kadak Meethi’ features Aarti Patel as Mayuri (the mother) and Aarohi as Shivangi (the daughter). Shivangi a pampered child, who has lived with her parents always, moves to Mumbai to pursue her career and passion.

Like any mother, Mayuri, though initially panics about the fact her daughter will stay in a totally new city, she gradually discovers a new-found friendship with her daughter through their daily phone calls. Through their everyday exchange of conversation, they bring out the bittersweet essence of life.

Talking about the release of ‘Kadak Meethi’, Abhishek Jain, Co-founder, OHO Gujarati said, “Kadak Meethi is a tale of most households. With the passage of time, most parent-child relationship usually develops into a deep friendship; hence I believe this series will not only connect with the audience, but also help them to reminisce their memories and further strengthen their bond. Also, I wish to thank our audience for the immense support and wonderful reception extended towards OHO Gujarati and our maiden show, Vitthal Teedi. We seek the same continued support from our audience for the shows we have in pipeline.”

‘Kadak Meethi’ Season 1 will stream on May 20, 2021 and to catch a glimpse of the series.