What makes Anand Gandhi put in years to start a project?

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Gandhi, a visionary when it comes to film making and an unsung perfectionist when on set for his projects. The director and his team are known for bringing a new wave of story-telling and engaging audiences with content that provokes a change in the usual. His previous outings like Tumbbad and Ship of Thesus have been critically acclaimed and also loved by the audiences.

A source close to the director shared, “Anand Gandhi is that prolific filmmaker who invests a lot of time in research and development before he starts shooting it. With Tumbbad he took almost 6 years and Ship Of Thesus (his first film) took 7 years to complete the heavy research that was needed to develop the project.”

Adding further he said, “For Tumbbad, 50 lanterns and lamps were used for several scenes to maintain the authenticity of the period film and he waited for the rainy season to arrive, to actually shoot in real rain— so nothing fake was a part of the process. This time, with Pooja and Neil they have taken almost 5 years to complete their research and put together a filmography which is subtle, easily interpreted as well as thought provoking- India’s first Sci-fi comedy thriller, Ok Computer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Gandhi has collaborated with Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, who come from different walks of life and in their first collaboration with the director have come up with something India has never seen before.

Helmed by debutant creator/director duo Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar and produced by Anand Gandhi (the maker of Ship of Thesus and Tumbbad), Ok Computer has an ensemble star-cast of Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff and Rasika Duggal to name a few. The series is going to release on March 26, 2021.