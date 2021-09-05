On Teacher’s Day, Kubbra Sait from ‘Sacred Games’ thanks Saif, Anurag

- Advertisement -

Teacher’s are indeed the most special people out there. They educate us, they instill the concept of value and trust, and they also reprimand us when we are in the wrong. Teacher’s always hold a special place in your heart, even years after one leaves the school/college institution. Such is also the case for the talented actor, Kubbra Sait. She took a trip down memory lane, wherein she thanked each and every Guru who has been a part of her journey, be it in the form of education or even in the professional space wherein she has learnt valuable life lessons from them.

The actress wrote, “Time goes on, but special moments in life with special people leave a mark so deep that it’s impossible to erase.

- Advertisement -

#Saif Alikhan- The 1st time an A-lister applauded my art & graciously recommended me for Jawaani Jaaneman. An incredible actor who does his job with passion & professionalism, made sure to leave me better than I was when joined the job!

@anuragkashyap 10 – My FIRST teacher/mentor in school of acting & always will be. I remember him texting me, “Hi, this is Anurag.” I didn’t know it was THE KASHYAP. My reply – “Oh ok…go on then…”; it was too late to go back to Sir.

- Advertisement -

#AjitUncle – My mentor, my Godfather who taught me how to speak on stage & speak from my heart. He even recommended me to clients who called him to host a show. It turned out to be my first-ever show on stage, I was 15! I still Thank him for transforming me into who I am today & he still graciously retorts, “I did nothing, you did it all.” with a smile.

@savasyucedag– My first boss. His biggest teaching was, “You can’t do two things at the same time. Quit the job if you want to do anything else.” I quit. I am an actor today, he is my friend now.

- Advertisement -

@briantellis1 – I remember walking to the President of EEMA saying, “Hello, I think you must consider hosting events. You speak so well.” I didn’t know I was talking to the household name of radio & that one day we’d become friends.

@fayedsouza – For always showing me that you can be uber cool & stand for what you feel is right.

@ankurtewari – My Godfather in Mumbai (he feels shy when I say it). He’s the one who suggested me to Anurag. When no one knew what I was capable of, he did.

@tessjoseph19 – For casting me in Foundation & teaching me how to audition, tell stories.

@roshan1970 – Rosh Ba In early 2009, I met him in Dubai & in conversation expressed my desire to move to Mumbai. He asked me, “Haven’t you already?” He is Abbas, but in my life he is nothing less than Abba.

@coach.urmi – For challenging me to keep my mind & body healthy. Thank you for making my back straight & being my coach.

I am where I am because all of you collectively had faith in me, believed in my dreams & pushed me to work towards them. #Happy Teachers Day”

Kubbra is known for her acting in web series like ‘Sacred Games’, ‘RejctX’, ‘The Verdict – State vs Nanavati’, films like ‘Sultan’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’.

Soon she will be appearing in an Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’.