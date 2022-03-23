- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Oscar Isaac reveals the key to playing Moon Knight in the upcoming series

By Glamsham Bureau
Oscar Isaac reveals the key to playing Moon Knight in the upcoming series
Oscar Isaac _ news agency pic
- Advertisement -

Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac, who is set to play the titular character in the upcoming superhero series, ‘Moon Knight’, shared that for him the key to portray a character with Dissociative Identity Disorder was to stay honest to what the ailment is about.

Talking about how his experience was to portray a superhero struggling with Dissociative Identity Disorder, Oscar said, “I think it was just about being honest to what Dissociative Identity Disorder is, and honest to what a lot of people have to deal with, which is really intense childhood trauma and how that manifests as an adult. I think for us it was about authenticity, more than even story communication.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Oscar’s co-actor in the series, Ethan Hawke feels that having a protagonist under tremendous pain sans any tropes of a classic hero is interesting to have in a piece of audio-visual content.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “It’s especially interesting to take your hero and present him with a real source of pain in mental illness. It’s not a joke. He’s a guy who’s really struggling, and it’s very interesting to have a protagonist who’s in a tremendous amount of pain and who is not a classic hero.”

- Advertisement -

Written by Jeremy Slater, directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’ stars, Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from March 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLakshmi Manchu announces 7th edition of 'Teach for Change' fundraiser
Next article#FiveFilmsForFreedom returns for its eighth year
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Avika Gor

Rashami Desai

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,175FansLike
50,490FollowersFollow
6,865FollowersFollow
59,577FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US