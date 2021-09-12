HomeOTTNews

OTT release for 'Bell Bottom' on Sep 16

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) After the theatrical release of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s espionage thriller ‘BellBottom’, now the film is all set to release on the OTT platform on September 16.

Talking about the OTT release, Akshay said, “After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of more than 240 countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide.”

Adding to that, the director of the film Ranjit M. Tewari said, “It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who’ve given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end.”

The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave. ‘BellBottom’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “The movie has been received well by the audiences, and it’s our endeavour to take this story to a worldwide audience. Packed with a riveting script and great performances, it is one of the stellar additions to our content library.”

–IANS

