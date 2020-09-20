OTTs interesting line up of shows for festive season & beyond

From epic comebacks to new thrilling journeys to flashback into real life incidents, streaming services are all set to add new chapters to their content library as the festive season comes up and cinema halls continue to remain shut.

Amid the ongoing Covid crisis, people are opting to get their dose of entertainment from the OTTs, making the platforms go the extra mile to keep pace with the never-ending demand.

A list of few shows that should create the buzz:

MIRZAPUR 2

It’s finally time for the second season to unfold. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, the second season is expected to be more bloodsoaked and vengeful. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds after the death of Vikrant Massey’s character, Bablu. The show drops on Amazon Prime Video, October 23.

CRACKDOWN

The espionage thriller marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and features Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia. The show is about a covert operations wing that investigates smaller decoys to expose a grand conspiracy that threatens national security. The series will premiere on Voot Select, September 23.

THE FAMILY MAN 2

Manoj Bajpayee returns in the second chapter, and joining the cast this time is southern star Samantha Akkineni. While Bajpayee impressed with his role in season one of the show, Samantha grabbed attention with her role in the digitally-released Tamil film “Super Deluxe”. Season two of “The Family Man” streams on Amazon Prime Video, the release date is yet to be officially announced.

TANDAV

Saif made an impressive OTT debut with “Sacred Games”. He now returns to the medium in “Tiger Zinda Hai” director Ali Abbas Zafar’s show “Tandav”, which is about the dark edges of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video, release date yet to be announced.

SCAM 1992″ THE HARSHAD MEHTA STORY

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s series will tell the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book “The Scam”. It drops on SonyLiv and the official release date is yet to be confirmed.

A SUITABLE BOY

Mira Nair’s screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel “A Suitable Boy” features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala. It is a story of two young lovers who dare to break tradition and stereotypes in newly independent India. The limited series has already won applauds upon its international release on BBC One. For Indian viewers, it will stream on Netflix soon. Date yet to be confirmed.

BOMBAY BEGUMS

“Bombay Begums” follows the journey of five women in contemporary urban India, who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities and ambition. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee, it stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand. To be released on Netflix, the date is yet to be confirmed.

MUMBAI DIARIES 26/11

The series, starring Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina, is expected to be a fictionalised account of the terror attack that took place at Cama Hospital, among other venues, on November 26, 2008. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Date yet to be confirmed.

GORMINT

The political satire features Amol Palekar and Manav Kaul with Shikha Talsania and Girish Kulkarni. Plot details and release date announcement of the Amazon Prime show are awaited. –IANS/sug/vnc/pgh