Owen Wilson’s reaction to his character Mobius in ‘Loki’

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has opened up on his first reaction to his role of Agent Mobius in the web series “Loki”. Wilson, who makes his entry into the superhero genre with the series, said Mobius just sounded too complicated and interesting to gloss over.

“When the director Kate Herron and I first had a conversation, which was before I’d read the script, she was describing the character and describing the relationship between Loki and Mobius, and describing Mobius and his mission, and the way Loki ties into that,” Wilson said, recalling the moment his curiosity was piqued about the character.

He described the character and the show as “maybe not something you would expect from a comic book world, while still providing some of the excitement and thrills and sense of adventure that you do expect from these stories”.

The show stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Written by Michael Waldron, “Loki”‘ airs on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.