Advtg.
OTT News

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea desire

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who won many new fans as the psycho Hathoda Tyagi in the web series Paatal Lok earlier this year, wants to unwind by exploring deep sea diving. He wants to explore the beauty of corals.

“I want to do deep sea diving and see the corals before it’s dead because I have been hearing that corals are going to die soon and they are already considered extinct in many terrains. So, that’s something I really want to see. I want to see the beautiful deep water sea and the marines and plants,” Abhishek told IANS.

Abhishek is currently holidaying in Goa with his friends.

Advtg.

Abhishek was recently seen in a cameo in Abhishek Sharma’s new comedy drama, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which features Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIndian stars connect with Singapore artistes for virtual chat
Next article'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

Related Articles

News

Samantha Akkineni: Have broken lots of rules in 'The Family Man 2'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWALNew Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Southern star Samantha Akkineni will be foraying into the digital medium with the second season of the...
Read more
News

How Fatima Sana Shaikh plans to make Diwali weekend special

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is super excited that her film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first Bollywood film to...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Wobbles between satire and slapstick

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Abhishek Sharma is back with a satire, and he loves being deliberately scatterbrained about it -- we know from his two 'Tere...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea desire 1

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari writer: I don't believe in scene-by-scene remake

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) New-age Bollywood writer Rohan Shankar has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the new comedy Suraj Pe Mangal...
Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea desire 2

On this day: Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea desire 3

One-year-old tigress killed in Panna reserve

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea desire 4

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea...

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea desire 4

Indian stars connect with Singapore artistes for virtual chat

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks