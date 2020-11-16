Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea desire

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who won many new fans as the psycho Hathoda Tyagi in the web series Paatal Lok earlier this year, wants to unwind by exploring deep sea diving. He wants to explore the beauty of corals.

“I want to do deep sea diving and see the corals before it’s dead because I have been hearing that corals are going to die soon and they are already considered extinct in many terrains. So, that’s something I really want to see. I want to see the beautiful deep water sea and the marines and plants,” Abhishek told IANS.

Abhishek is currently holidaying in Goa with his friends.

Advtg.

Abhishek was recently seen in a cameo in Abhishek Sharma’s new comedy drama, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which features Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

–IANS

sim/vnc